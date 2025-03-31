After almost two months of the India's Got Latent controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia made an emotional comeback. The famous influencer shared a heartfelt apology and called this phase a "rebirth". Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani who were both embroiled in the controversy with Ranveer, have also reacted to his comeback.

What Ranveer said

"Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

What Ashish Chanchlani said

Ashish Chanchlani, who also faced major backlash and was interrogated by the police, also welcomed Ranveer back to the media. But, added a clause. Ashish supported 'Beer Biceps' but shot back with a cheeky caption. "Love you, But, next time you are meeting me please don't crack jokes near me," he wrote.

Apoorva Mukhija reacts

Another celeb who has been through massive trolling, backlash, police interrogations and named in FIRs; Apoorva also extended her support. Apoorva called him "big brother". "LESSSSSGOOOO BIG BROTHER," she wrote.

Ranveer's apology

"First of all, thank you to all my supporters and well-wishers. Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot. This phase was very difficult... I received violent threats, faced immense online hatred, and was targeted by numerous media articles. We went through a lot, but in the midst of it all, your DMs gave us strength," Ranveer said in his video.

Allahbadia also hinted at changing the course of his podcasts and directing it more towards exploring the rich and varied culture and history of our country. "I am now trying to write a new story after this full stop. I hope you support me and my team in this journey," he concluded.