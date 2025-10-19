It is not new for Samay Raina to break the internet with his social media post. However, this time, it was not him but the person he shared the screen with that created all the buzz. Samay shared a post with Dilip Joshi, most popularly known as "Jethalal" from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'. The two smiled for the picture and Samay asked everyone to caption the unconventional picture.

Social media went berserk in trying to come up with the captions. From hilarious, quirky to sassy and mean; the captions became unstoppable. Let's take a look at some of them.

"Both have the same audience," a user wrote.

"Jethalaal X may ka laal," another user wrote.

"One has Tarak, other has Taarik (court dates)," a social media user commented.

"Jalebi Fafda Vs Jail Lafda," another social media user opined.

"REEL life TAPLIK meet REAL life TAPLIK," read a comment.

"Do bhai dono tabahi," another comment read.

"Difference between Talent and Latent," a fan opined.

"Show patent vs latent," another fan commented.

"The Best and The Beast," one more fan wrote.

"Supreme leader with samay," a person opined.

"Samay meets eternity," another person shared.

"When GOAT met COURT," one more of the comments read.

Samay Raina might have faced a setback earlier this year with the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. But, is has picked himself up and how! The stand-up comedian took to social media to share the news of buying Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.3 cr on Dhanteras. He shared the pictures of the luxury addition to his garage on the occasion of Dhanteras and flaunted the MPV in style.