Samay Raina celebrated his birthday and chose his special day to apologize to people with disabilities. Raina took to social media to apologize for the comments made on his show, India's Got Latent. It was the stand-up comedian's joke on disabled children needing expensive injections and a few more segments that unleashed everyone's wrath on him.

Now, on his birthday, Samay decided to celebrate the day by making amends. He apologized to people with disabilities and promised to be more mindful in the future about the content of his show. He also added how such people inspire one and all with their strength. The backlash and the FIRs reached the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court's directive

The SC then directed Samay and his team to offer an unconditional apology over their insensitive content. The court also directed government bodies to regulate such content so that it doesn't bring into its spectrum insensitive jokes on children, marginalized communities, people with disabilities, senior citizens, and more.

Samay's post

"Today is my birthday and instead of celebrating just myself, I want to use this day—the most special day of the year for me—to apologise to the people with disabilities," he wrote.

"We, Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar, Balraj Ghai, deeply regret the pain caused due to our show. Going forward, we will be more mindful and do our best to spread awareness about the challenges faced by the community. Your strength inspires us to grow. With respect and gratitude, Samay, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, Nishant Tanwar (sic)," the statement read.

Apart from this, the stand-up comic also signed an affidavit claiming "inclusive and sensitive content creation."