Samay Raina has shared his concern about the volatile situation in his hometown, Jammu. The stand-up comedian, who has been embroiled in India's Got Latent controversy, revealed what his father said to him from Jammu. The stand-up comic spoke about how his father expressed utmost trust in the Indian army and told him to sleep peacefully.

Samay Raina's call to his father

"My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour's lights still glow," he wrote.

Samay further expressed his gratitude to the Indian army amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan on the border.

"I know little about him, that's just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won't sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety," he added.

Anupam Kher worried for cousin

Anupam Kher also took to social media to share what his cousin, who lives in Jammu, told him. The Saransh actor shared a video of drone attack in Jammu sent to him by his cousin. He added that the video left him worried, making him immediately call up his brother. Anupam said that when he asked his cousin if he is fine, the cousin laughed proudly.

Kher recalled his brother saying, "And said, bhaiya, hum bharat mein hain. Hum Hindustani hai. Humari suraksha bharatiye sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par lagne nahi de rahe hain. Jai Mata ki! Bharat Mata ki jai! (Brother, we are in India. We are Indians. Our security is being taken care of by the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Don't worry. Anyway, no missile is going to hit our ground)"