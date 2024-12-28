After the famous Diljit and AP Dhillon feud and war of words on social media, the latest celebs to take to social media to express their opinions are actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The feud is related to the Accidental Prime Minister, which stars Anupam Kher. The feud began when Hansal Mehta supported journalist Vir Sanghvi's criticism of the film, describing it as "one of the worst Hindi movies ever made." This led to a heated response from Anupam Kher, who accused Mehta of hypocrisy for distancing himself from a project he had once been creatively involved in.

Vir tweeted, "If you want to remember the lies about Manmohan Singh you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister. It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man." Reacting to it, Hansal wrote, "+100."

The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee… https://t.co/tkr3H1ChyX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 27, 2024

Responding to Hansal's tweet, Anupam wrote, "The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi's comment is so messed up and full of double standards! Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it. Not like #HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from certain section of people. Common Hansal!! Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together!"

And by the way @anupampkher sir… you can say all you want. Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I’ve inadvertently hurt you. Sending love to you. Whenever you wish we will speak and clear the air. I will not give space to trolls to distort this further and have a field day at… https://t.co/UIgc4PcXGY — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 27, 2024

To this, Hansal wrote, "Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can't I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn't mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgement. About brownie points and hypocrisy I respectfully submit that you seem to be evaluating people by the same yardstick you evaluate yourself."

If you want to remember the lies that were told about Manmohan Singh you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister

It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man pic.twitter.com/p3Fxt8Evom — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) December 27, 2024

He added, "And by the way @anupampkher sir... you can say all you want. Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I've inadvertently hurt you. Sending love to you. Whenever you wish we will speak and clear the air. I will not give space to trolls to distort this further and have a field day at our expense. Good night, belated Christmas greetings and a happy new year in advance. To you and to all the hyperactive trolls."

About the Film:

The Accidental Prime Minister was a biographical drama based on Sanjaya Baru's book, offering a critical look at the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Despite its high-profile cast, including Anupam Kher as Dr. Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, the film faced severe criticism for its alleged political bias, poor execution, and lack of cinematic merit. It was both a critical and commercial failure.