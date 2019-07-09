Samantha Akkineni's 'deeply disturbing' comment is creating ripples on social media after her father-in-law Nagarjuna introduced Rakul Preet Singh as Avantika through the teaser of Manmadhudu 2.

Manmadhudu 2 is an upcoming romantic comedy movie, which is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2019. The film is scheduled for its theatrical release on August 9. The makers have released some of its promos including a teaser, which have impressed the filmgoers who are eagerly awaiting its release.

Nagarjuna Akkineni released the second teaser of Manmadhudu 2, which introduces the character played by Rakul Preet Singh. Besides tweeting the link to the video, the senior actor wrote, "Introducing rakul as Avantika!!actually she is Pretty cool Meet Avantika #Manmadhudu2."

The teaser offers a faint idea about the storyline of Rakul Preet Singh. Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is seen in a Casanova avatar, is romancing a girl who is half his age. In this video, Rakul Preet Singh appears super cool chick, who is trying to flirt with senior guy Nag. She is seen in a very sensuous and glamorous getup in the film.

The teaser of Manmadhudu 2 has grabbed many eyeballs and registered a decent response in terms of views on YouTube. The video has not only impressed many filmgoers but also evoked more interest among them. But some viewers are not happy with it and they apparently upset with its love story.

It is known that Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up on the criticism on his debut Hindi film Kabir Singh two weeks after its release. His response sparked a fresh debate on love and many feminists objected his concept. Samantha Akkineni, who was one of those people, shared a video bite of his interview on her Instagram stories and said, "Deeply disturbing," for which she was trolled heavily.

Now, the filmgoers, who are not happy with the teaser of Manmadhudu 2, are using this opportunity to mock Samantha Akkineni, Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh In reply to Nag, they said, "Deeply disturbing." A few of them also tagged Samantha to their reply. This comment is now creating ripples in the social media with the hashtag #deeplydisturbing trending on social media.

Its Deeply disturbing Uncle.. Koothuru/Kodalu vayasunna ammai tho sarasaalu.. #DeeplyDisturbing I say! @Samanthaprabhu2

#deeplydisturbing what message movie makers wants to show with this movie

Kudhirithe ah title maarchu Greekuveerudu - 2 etc., Manmadhudu ani petti feel good movie ni chedadhobbaku ra ayya #deeplydisturbing

#Manmadhudu2 2nd teaser Is that #RakulPreetSingh or #SriReddy? #DeeplyDisturbing - still portraying heroines just as a glamorous doll Didn't expect from a director like @23_rahulr Only good thing is they released special teaser for heroine

deeply disturbing daww

deeply disturbing

