Actor Rahul Ravindran, who is directing Manmadhudu 2, has slammed the rumours that senior actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is not happy with the slim figure of his co-star Rakul Preet Singh in the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn. In the music video of one of its song, she was seen in bikini blouse and her glamour show grabbed many eyeballs. The actress has shed 10 kgs for this film and many of her fans down south were not impressed with her lean look and they had slammed her on social media.

Apart De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet has taken up the filming for Akkineni Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2. The team has recently completed its first schedule. It was rumoured that Nagarjuna expressed displeasure over her bikini body after watching the rushes of the first schedule. He suggested her to put on the weight and get back her previous look. In a recent media interaction, she is planning to increase her weight.

Rahul Ravindran took to Twitter to clear the air and denied the reports that Nagarajuna was not happy with Rakul Preet's weight loss. He tweeted, "Contrary to some rumours, Rakul Preet has been shooting with us from day one of the Portuguese schedule. We have all been gushing non-stop about how stunning she's looking and thanking our lucky stars that we got her. What an incredible talent she is Love to all"

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to director K Vijaya Bhaskar's 2002 Telugu romantic comedy film Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonali Bendre and Anshu. This movie was launched in Hyderabad on March 25 and it will feature Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in the female leads. Samantha Akkineni is playing an extended cameo role in the film.

In a statement to media, Samantha has confirmed, "I play a very interesting extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2. At the moment, I'm not allowed to reveal anything about my character but can vouch that it's going to be an important one in the story. I am really looking forward to starting shooting."