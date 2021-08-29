For over a month, rumours of Samantha's divorce with Naga Chaitanya have been doing rounds in gossip columns. It was all started after the actress dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts.

In the later weeks, speculations were doing rounds in the Telugu media that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had parted ways and living separately in Hyderabad while he had gone to his father's house. Nagarjuna tried his best for reconciliation but the couple could not sort of their differences, reports in Telugu media had claimed.

Tweet Clarification

However, Samantha has now shot down all the speculations around her divorce in just one tweet. The actress, on the occasion of Nagarjuna's 62 birthday, has wished him on Twitter. She wrote, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena

@iamnagarjuna mamaHugging faceSmiling faceHeart suit. [sic]"

By referring to him as 'mava', she has put an end to all the rumours around her divorce from his son Naga Chaitanya. It has to be noted that the actress had clarified the speculations just a few days ago in an interview.

It's Hust Ridiculous Gossip

Samantha said, "It's just ridiculous gossip. I usually don't react to gossips and I would like to be the same now." However, she did not explain why she dropped her surname.

In another interview, Samantha was asked the same question and she responded, "I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me"

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have known each other since they worked in the 2010 hit film Yem Maaya Chesave. They shared screen space in three other films like Autonagar Surya, Manam and Thrayam.

They tied the knot in October 2017.