Samantha Akkineni, who was recently in the news for dropping her surname 'Akkineni' that led to rumours of trouble in her marriage, has responded to a question surrounding the speculations.

A Ridiculous Gossip

In an interview with a website, Samantha said, "It's just ridiculous gossip. I usually don't react to gossips and I would like to be the same now." However, she did not explain why she dropped her surname.

In another interview, Samantha was asked the same question and she responded, "I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me"

Ever since she dropped the surname from social media accounts, there have been rumours of her marriage with Naga Chaitanya in trouble. However, the fans were later relieved after the rumours of the couple constructing a farmhouse in Goa surfaced.

The builder has reportedly promised to finish off the construction works and deliver the farmhouse by mid-2022. This piece of news has shot down the speculations around their relationship.

The Family Man 2 Response

On the work front, Samantha's performance in the role of Raji in The Family Man 2 garnered fantastic reviews. Talking about the appreciation, she said, "This role required me to dig a little deeper to humanise her. She is not just a villain but someone who is loyal to the cause and someone who faced a lot of trauma and suffering. When I hear things like 'we don't see Raji as a villain' or 'we understand why she did what did', it moves me and makes me really happy. Because that's what I wanted to accomplish."

Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal are her forthcoming projects.