Rumours of trouble in Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's marriage started doing rounds recently after she dropped 'Akkineni' from her name. The speculations had worried the fans and the actors' silence did not help the cause.

Divorce Rumours Shot Down

But now, a news around them has put an end to the divorce rumours. Well, the couple has started the construction of their farmhouse in Goa. It is said to be a luxurious villa which will be jointly owned by Sam and Chai.

The builder has reportedly promised to finish off the construction works and deliver the farmhouse by mid-2022. This piece of news has shot down the speculations around their relationship.

Goa is a special place for them as they had tied the knot.

How It All Started?

After tying the knot, the actress changed her name Samanth Ruth Prabhu to Samantha Akkineni. A few weeks ago, she changed it to 'S'. Thus triggering the rumours around her marriage and divorce.

Meanwhile, Samantha has won Best Performance Female in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. "Thankyou so much for this award...this is truly truly special .. Thankyou @rajndk for all the faith and the support Folded hands.. #Raji Heart suit, [sic]" she thanked.

On the other hand, she completed the shooting of the upcoming Telugu flick Shaakuntalam. She thanked director Gunashekhar on social media accounts. "And it's a wrap on 'Shaakuntalam'!! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales ... not much has changed," Samantha tweeted, adding that Guna Sekhar was her "fairy godfather".

The world of Shakuntalam In another tweet, she sounded ecstatic about her role: "When he narrated this film to me, I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world ... the world of Shaakuntalam ... a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid??" Bidding goodbye to the film, the actress ended her emotional tweet by thanking "this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy."