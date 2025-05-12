'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' was perhaps the most famous song of 2021. It made everyone groove to its beats, but more than anything else, the song presented Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a never-before-seen avatar. The actress took her fans and followers by surprise when the song was first released right after her separation from her now ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Samantha received tons of compliments and appreciation for her performance in the song, and recently, she looked back at and spoke about why she said yes to the song and what she felt like while working on it.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actress revealed that many assumed she had signed the song to make a statement. However, she clarified that it was not to make any sort of statement but to actually challenge herself.

She said, "As much as people love to think that I do things to make statements for other people, but I more often than not do it to challenge myself. Throughout my life I have never considered myself a good looking, hot woman. And I think Oo Antava was an opportunity for me to see if I can fake it and pull it off. And I had never done that before. So it was honestly a challenge to myself and I was only going to do it once. So I accepted this challenge and I went for it."

While recalling the shooting experience for the film, Samantha mentioned that she was shaking in front of 500 junior artists on the set. The actress shared that she was initially taken aback when she first heard that she was being considered for such a song. She specified that an offer such as this had never come her way before, and she wanted to seize the opportunity and change the stereotype around her.

Samantha mentioned, "Who thinks of me for a special song, and that too, one in which I had to look really hot? I was always playing the cute, bubbly, girl-next-door, demure. And this was not just about the dance, it was about the attitude – the fierce, confident woman who is always comfortable in her sexuality – all of these, which I am not."

She further added, "I was shaking in front of 500 junior artists before the first shot. I was so nervous."

In other news, the actress is rumoured to be dating director Raj Nidimoru, and netizens are quite upset about this, even though they wanted Samantha to move on after her divorce from Chaitanya. In terms of work, the actress is busy with the promotions of 'Subham', which his her production venture.