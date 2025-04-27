Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were one of the most loved couples in the Indian film fraternity. When the two got divorced, fans were extremely disheartened and wondered what would happen to their dogs. Earlier, there were several reports that had emerged, which had stated that while there was no chance of the couple getting back together, they had decided to co-parent their dogs. Both Chaitanya and Samantha have moved on in their own ways, and Chaitanya recently shared pictures of his current wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, spending time with Hash, who the ex-couple now co-parent and netizens had a lot to say about it.

Chaitanya, who is lovingly called Chay by friends, family, and fans, took to social media to share a glimpse of what his relaxed, cozy Sunday looks like. He shared three pictures captioned as "Sunday everything's," all of which featured Hash.

The first picture was of Hash posing and looking down at the actor from the top of a staircase, the second picture was of Sobhita and Hash lying down on the ground and soaking in some sunshine, and the last picture was again of Hash posing against a car as Chay took out a toolkit to repair one of his vehicles.

While Samantha and Chaitanya have clarified earlier through multiple reports that they have taken the decision to co-parent Hash, Sam's fans were not happy seeing that her dog was spending time with Sobhita. While many expressed their anger in the comment section, others shared their funny views on what they thought about Chay sharing Hash's pictures, but unfortunately, not many could see past that this was Sam's dog.

A comment on the post read, "Why is our sam's dog with shobitha" while another pointed out, "People are saying this is sams dog and furious for being with sobhitha . Lol this dog belongs to both chay and sam . When this dog can be with people belong Samantha then why can't it be with people belong to chaitanya."

Another Instagram user referring to Sobhita wrote, "Hash's inner feeling — who is she, in Sam's place?" following which a comment read, "The dog itself has no problem being with sobhitha but people does." There were also comments like, "Like chay ...hash is also a divorced child", "Why is sobzzz chilling with sam's dog" and "Hash is Back to Dad."

Chaitanya had started to date Sobhita in 2022 and eventually got married to her in 2024 in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. On the other hand, there are rumors doing the rounds that Samantha too has moved on and is dating director Raj Nidimoru.