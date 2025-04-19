When the news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya had surfaced, fans were extremely saddened about it. For the last couple of years, Samantha's admirers had been rooting for her to give her dating life a second chance. A few months back, rumours of Samantha dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru started floating, based on speculation that the two are getting serious about each other. Amidst dating rumours, Samantha and Raj have been spotted together quite a few times, but their recent visit to Tirupati Balaji temple has added fuel to the fire, and netizens are wondering if this is their way of making things public.

On Saturday, Samantha and Raj were spotted at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, videos of which went viral on social media. The duo was seen in traditional ensembles beautifully complementing each other. While Raj wore a simple navy blue shirt with a white pancha and accessorised his look with a classic pair of black shades, Samantha was seen in a simple pink salwar set and minimal makeup.

A Reddit discourse was started on Samantha and Raj's relationship soon after the video went viral. While many wanted the 'Yashoda' actress to move on and start dating someone, fans are not necessarily happy that it is Raj. As per speculation, netizens have claimed multiple times that the director is not divorced yet, and even if he is, he has left his wife and children for Samantha. However, none of these claims are confirmed and are only rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media for some time now.

Going back to the Reddit discourse, fans expressed their disapproval in the comment section. A Reddit user wrote, "I just don't understand how someone who has been a victim of infidelity can go on to do the same to someone else", while another wrote, "she cheated on her siddharth with chaitanya, chaitanya cheated on her and now she's enabling a cheater".

Another netizen commented, saying, "How can you trust the "infidelity" rumours?? Maybe they were spread by Sam's team to make her the victim??? She has clearly milked the victim image for so many years that her whole fandom has been abusing Chay and Sobhitha."

Many even sympathised with Sobhita, who had been called names for marrying Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, a few years after their divorce. A comment read, "And her fans abuse Shobhita" to which a Reddit user replied saying, "Even now Sobhitha's Instagram comments are full of abuse and quite commendable that she has not reacted to the negativity."

Neither Raj nor Samantha has confirmed the news publicly yet, and the dating speculation is based on rumours that have surfaced over time on the internet.