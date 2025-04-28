Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have given a big hint on her relationship status with Raj Nidimoru by calling him "family". On her birthday, Samantha received congratulatory wishes from several celebs from the film industry. The official account of production house Raj & DK also wished the 'Family Man' actress. The post shared by Raj & DK read, "Happy happy birthday Sam!" with a picture of Sam and Raj in it.

Samantha's reply to Raj & DK

And pat came Samantha's reply, "Thanks fam". For a while now, Samantha and Raj have been rumoured to be dating. The two have been spotted attending events and even visiting temples together. While the two have remained tight lipped on their relationship rumours, their social media posts and frequent outings have left little to the imagination.

Birthday post

Samantha also shared a lengthy post on her b'day and assured her fans that she would make her 38, "strong-ish" and "hot-ish." From poking fun at herself to talking about her dreams and aspirations; the actress shared 19 pictures describing how April has been for her. Flaunting her washboard abs and toned physique, Prabhu wrote, "38, strong-ish, hot-ish."

Celebs wish

In one of the posts, she also wished herself a happy birthday. Several celebs took to social media to wish the actress as she turned 38. Samantha's Citadel co-star, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Happy Birthday, @samantharuthprabhu. Keep spreading sunshine and motivating the world."

Ananya Panday also shared a beautiful pic of the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday, my loveliest girl inside out big love to you always, Sammy." Nimrat Kaur also wished the actress and wrote, "Happy happy birthday, trailblazer golden girl!!!Stay gorgeous, brilliant and keep inspiring the world!!!"

On the professional front, Samantha is geared up for the release of the first film under her production house releasing on May 9. Samantha's production company, Tra La La Moving Pictures, has scheduled the release of 'Subham' for May 9.