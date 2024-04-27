Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shocked her fans and followers by repurposing her wedding gown into something drastic. The Family Man 2 actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her repurposed white wedding outfit and it was too hard to believe. Samantha collaborated with designer Kresha Bajaj to get her wedding gown repurposed into a black cocktail dress.

Designer's note for the outfit

"There are always new memories to be made. There are always new paths to walk. There are always new stories to tell. We loved working with Samantha, our muse, to help her create a new memory, and tell another story. Beauty is forever. And it can take on a new form every day. For Samantha Rruth Prabhu, for an award show," the designer wrote while sharing the journey of the outfit's drastic transformation.

Talking about her outfit's transformation, Samantha said sustainability is not a choice anymore but a necessity. She added that repurposing her old clothes is an initiative she is taking to change her old habits and make fashion more sustainable. She also called it her "beloved gown" in the social media post.

Samantha urges sustainable fashion

"We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We're past that stage when it was a choice. It's now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented Kresha Bajaj. While that might sound insignificant... entitled even... to many," Samantha wrote.

"I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge myself and all of you that have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts. Thank you," she added.