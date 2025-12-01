Samantha Ruth Prabhu pleasantly surprised everyone by tying the knot with Raj Nidimoru in a secret ceremony. The couple got married after almost a year of dating. Raj and Samantha opted for a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha at the Isha Foundation. Samantha shared pictures from her intimate ceremony that had simplicity and true companionship written all over it.

The wedding decor and gifts

Sammy looked breathtaking in a red silk saree paired which she paired with heavy gold jewellery. However, all eyes were on the actress' minimal mangalsutra and eccentric wedding ring. Though not much is known about the engagement ring, it appears to have featured filigree work. Samantha's friend, Shilpa Reddy, also shared pictures from the wedding giving us a sneak peek at the decoration.

Reddy also shared the wedding gift given those who attended the ceremony. Known as vivah kanukalu, the gift hamper had a perfume from Samantha's brand Secret Alchemist. It also came with a note from Sadhguru, incense made from flowers of Isha and chocolate bars made in India. The wedding venue seemed to be adorned with beautiful, fresh flowers.

It also seemed to have been decorated with a lot of incense and lamps. The flower baskets and beautiful leaves serving as the backdrop lifted the whole natural wedding theme. "A beautiful Bhuta shudhi vivaha of Sam and Raj @isha.foundation," she wrote while giving us a glimpse into the wedding festivities. Samantha's wedding comes almost a year after Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga and Samantha had tied-the-knot twice in a Christian as well as a Hindu ceremony. Owing to differences, the couple parted ways in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was also married to Shhyamali De and the couple reportedly parted ways in 2022. Naga and Sobhita had gotten married on December 4, 2024 in Hyderabad in a grand ceremony.