Congratulations are in order for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, as the couple have reportedly tied the knot today, Monday morning, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha took to social media and shared the first photos from her secret wedding.

The wedding, which took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the centre, was attended by a select group of close friends and family. She captioned her wedding album carousel on Instagram with just the date, 1.12.2025.

Samantha radiated in a red saree for her big day, while Raj Nidimoru chose a white kurta-pyjama paired with a cream bandhgala for the ceremony. With her hair neatly tied in a bun and adorned with gold and diamond jewellery, she looked absolutely gorgeous at her wedding. The newlyweds were seen holding hands, with Samantha wrapping her hands around Raj's arm.

The sacred wedding ritual

The two performed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.

Several celebrities and fans took to social media and congratulated the newlyweds.

On Monday morning, HT city reported that Samantha and Raj had tied the knot, and merely a few hours later, the actor dropped her wedding photos, making it official.

Amid beautiful and close-knit wedding rituals, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife on Sunday shared a cryptic note on her IG story.

Raj Nidimoru's former wife's cryptic post

Raj's former wife, Sshyamali De, shared a cryptic note on Instagram that read, "Desperate people do desperate things."

Eagle-eyed netizens quickly turned detective and connected the dots, given the timing and the ongoing wedding rumorus of Samantha and Raj that were doing the rounds.

?Breaking : Samantha & Raj Nidimoru have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony today held at ishan Foundation. The couple is expected to confirm the news shortly on their social media platforms. Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/4oR2pcfsd4 — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) December 1, 2025

For over a year, rumours were rife about Samantha and Raj being in a relationship; lately, Samantha has been taking to her Instagram and sharing cosy photos with Raj, making her relationship Instagram-official.

About Raj and Samantha's love story

Samantha and Raj have worked together previously on the web series The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny, sparking curiosity about whether their professional equation had blossomed into something deeper.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two went their separate ways four years after their wedding. He is now married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director known for her work with filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but they divorced four years later. Chaitanya later went on to marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De, who has served as an assistant director to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. They reportedly got divorced in 2022.

Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, is best known for Farzi and The Family Man.