Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes it Instagram official, drops romantic pic with boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; leaves fans unhappy

Love is in the air for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. The couple have now made their relationship Instagram official, yes, you heard that right! On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a candid photo dump on her Instagram from the launch of her new perfume brand, Alchemist.

In the Instagram carousel, Samantha included a cosy picture of her hugging Raj Nidimoru.

For the perfume launch, Samantha wore a black lace bralette, which she paired with skinny black pants. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen at the event.

Samantha captioned her post, "Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I've taken some of the boldest steps in my career — taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I'm celebrating the small wins."

She added,"I'm so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I've met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning. @secret.alchemist."

The picture of Samantha and Raj left the internet gushing. While fans of the actress are happy to see her moving on in life, some netizens labelled her a home wrecker and claimed she had played the sympathy card all this time, especially after her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, married Sobhita much later and started dating only after their separation.

One user commented, "Now she has destroyed someone else's family. Where are the people who blamed Sobhita?"

Many fans, however, flocked to the comments section to congratulate Samantha.

"Is it official?" one fan asked.

Another replied, "She has made it official."

Samantha and Raj's marital status over the years

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have reportedly been dating for the past few years. The two worked together in The Family Man 2 series, and the filmmaker has stood by her side through every milestone, from pickleball tournaments and vacations to spiritual tours and even her debut production venture, Subham.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala in December last year.

Raj and Shhyamali De were married in 2015.