Bigg Boss 19's most controversial celebrity and spiritual influencer, Tanya Mittal, has been trending on social media for the past two days. Tanya has come under fire for flaunting her affluent lifestyle and openly expressing her fondness for Amaal Mallik. There have been several instances where she was seen chasing Amaal's attention, something that hasn't gone unnoticed by both Bigg Boss viewers and her fellow housemates.

Tanya has faced many disparaging remarks inside the house. Abhishek Bajaj accused her of cheating, while Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, and Amaal Mallik labelled her as "fake" and claimed she often sheds crocodile tears.

Amid the verbal altercations, Shehbaz, Amaal, Abhishek, and others have made comments that were not in good taste.

A clip recently went viral in which Amaal Mallik can be heard telling Shehbaz, "Banawati insaan hai, ye gayi isko kaatenge hum... kutta bana denge hum log... danger log hai bhai, idhar kya bahar bhi pakad lenge," (She is a complete fraud. She will learn a lesson from us. Not just within the house, but outside as well. We are dangerous individuals.)

In fact, the "kutta" comment by Amaal was edited out and not aired during the main prime-time episode. However, the footage from the live feed has now gone viral. This has angered fans, and social media users have strongly reacted to Amaal's remark.

Many netizens pointed out that while Tanya might have exaggerated certain things, she has never made such disgusting remarks about anyone. They criticised the singer for using such language on a national television show.

A user wrote, "Entire parts of the convo conveniently CUT just to protect #AmaalMallik the "nepo kid' privilege again! He literally said "Kutta bana doonga... bahar pakad lenge.. Danger log hain hum! Makers, why hide the truth?"

Another wrote, "Ab koi mudda nhi banega?? Koi celebrity nhi ayega support me, body shaming pe to sab Tanya pe chadh gye the ab kanha so gye ho Bcoz of Ashnoor bhi celebrity h to use hi support. Wah bhai wah sahi tarika h ye to sab usake bare me kuchh n kuchh bole aur agar wo kuchh bole to sab chad jai us par.. Jabki Tanya ka kabhi koi wrong intention nhi hota

Shame on him..Tanya isko friend friend bolte nhi rukti or ye chhiii... Neelam did the same with Tanya.." (Now no one will raise this issue? No celebrity will come out in her support? When it was about body shaming, everyone jumped on Tanya, but now where have you all gone? Just because Ashnoor is also a celebrity, everyone is supporting her. Wow, what a fair way! Everyone can say anything about Tanya, but if she says something in return, everyone gangs up on her. And Tanya never even has any wrong intentions. Shame on him! Tanya keeps calling him a friend again and again, and look at his behavior... disgusting! Neelam did the same thing to Tanya.)

The third one said, "I watch episode and they don't show this part why they favour him so much.."

Although Tanya hasn't said anything yet, nor has her team reacted, her expanding fan base is still supporting her under the banner of "One Voice for Tanya".