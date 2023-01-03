The news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu being diagnosed with autoimmune disorder – myositis – has paved way for a lot of false narratives. While on one hand industry people and her close family friends are standing by her side during this tough time, on another, several theories are floating on social media about her work commitments.

What's the truth

Recently, there was news of the actress having quit Varun Dhawan's Citadel owing to the health scare. Reports also stated that she had backed off from several of her signed commitments to fully recover. However, there remains no truth to any of these claims. "Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," a leading website quoted a source saying.

Samantha didn't let anyone know

Samantha's Yashodha co-star Unni Mukandan had revealed that the actress didn't let anyone come to know of her health scare while on sets. "I didn't know it while shooting. Samantha was very professional. She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight with myositis and come back in good health," he said in an interview.

It was in the month of November that Samantha broke the news of her disease. "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission," she wrote.