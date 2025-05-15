Samantha Ruth Prabhu has double the reasons to celebrate these days. Her first production venture, Subham, is getting rave reviews from audience as well as critics. As her banner Tralala Moving Pictures makes its first big foray into the business, Samantha went on to Instagram and thanked her stars - in the process heating up the gossip mill with that picture-perfect snuggle picture with rumored boyfriend and creative Charlie of the film Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha appreciates fans and posts some candid clicks. On Sunday, Samantha shared a series of behind-the-scenes and celebration photos, including a sweet selfie with Raj.

The caption read:" Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter! We are @tralalamovingpictures And with Subham, the journey has begun. What a start! "

A warm, personal selfie, it quickly drew the attention of fans and followers — many of whom had been gossiping for some time about its potential as a rom-com couple. Although Samantha and Raj have been tight-lipped about their relationship, it's not the first time the two have been spotted together. Before Subham was out, the couple was also seen visiting the Tirupati temple and the videos went viral on social media.

Inside Subham

The film, which released on May 9, is co-produced by Samantha's Tralala Moving Pictures and Kanakavalli Talkies. For the actress, making the film was a significant step as she "crossed over into content creation and production, in the world of compelling and relevant stories."

Subham is written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula — the men responsible for the critically acclaimed Cinema Bandi — and the film stars six fresh faces: Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

Samantha previously discussed her inspiration for the film, saying it was a project that "fulfils Tralala's ethos of developing innovative, thought-provoking stories that will have a lasting impact.

Now, as the actress celebrates the success of Subham, both as an actor and now a producer, fans are also wondering how Sam is going to take things forward for herself personally and professionally - and with all the whispers around Raj Nidimoru, things are getting more and more interesting for her!