It might come as a great news for the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya as the estranged couple might come back together again. The duo might be seen on the big screen together. If reports are to be believed, the two might come together for a grand project. Samantha and Naga were one of the most loved jodis not just off screen but onscreen too. And thus, there decision to continue to work together, shouldn't come as a surprise.

How tables turned

If reports are to be believed, it was after Samantha made the news of suffering from myositis public that things changed between the two. Naga and the whole family reportedly reached out to her and the couple decided to leave the past behind. The estranged couple has reportedly agreed to come together for a project as they have chosen to move ahead.

"They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally," a Bollywood life report says.

When Samantha spilled the beans

It was on Koffee with Karan, where the Yashodha actress had made things having gone sour between the two quite evident. On being asked about the equation between her and the Laal Singh Chaddha actor post separation, Ruth had said, "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects."

She had also added, "It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." There were reports of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna having called Samantha post her diagnosis and even said that they were there for her.

The news of the two of them coming together for a project has sent fans into a tizzy. And, we can't wait to see the magic they create onscreen once again.