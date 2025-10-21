Samantha Ruth Prabhu has snatched the internet's focus with her Diwali social media post. The actress shared a "gratitude" post that also featured Raj Nidimoru. Samantha and Raj have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. And the 'Family Man' pair seem to be cementing their relationship status, one social media post at a time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a glimpse into her new home as she celebrated Diwali with Raj Nidimoru and family members.

"Filled with gratitude," she captioned the post.

"You did mistake ...that was...You left Jesus...so you struggled," a social media user wrote.

"You are a Christian, Samantha...why forgot Jesus," another social media user commented.

"Please bring back your soul in the name of Jesus," read a comment.

"Something feeling empty in ur house I feel," another comment read.

Some commented on how her eyes looked sad despite all the happiness around her.

About mistakes, authenticity

Samantha is known for being one of the most real and authentic celebs on social media. However, the 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny' actress believes it is a work in progress.

"I don't think authenticity is the final destination — it is a work in progress. I don't have everything sorted; I don't have my life sorted. But I'm able to speak about it. I'm not perfect; I might make mistakes, I might stumble, but I'm trying to be better," she said in an interview.

