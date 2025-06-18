Paparazzi chasing and running after celebrities to capture their photos and videos is part of the job. Needless to say, many celebrities sometimes find it intrusive and uncomfortable when paparazzi invade their personal space. Most of the time, paparazzi receive tip-offs from the actors' PR teams, which is how they know celebrities' airport and gym timings.

Celebrities and paparazzi are two sides of the same coin; they need each other for mutual publicity. No celebrity can stay relevant while remaining out of the limelight. However, there are moments when stars are not in the mood to be photographed and find the attention overwhelming or distasteful.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen exiting her gym session, looking sweaty and fit in athleisure and a sports bra. As she walked out, paparazzi asked her to smile and pose, which seemed to irritate her.

Samantha didn't appear particularly cheerful and was on the phone when photographers began clicking pictures. Samantha seemed miffed, and she quickly got into her car and said, "Stop it, guys, please."

A little later, she apologized to the photographers, saying, "Sorry, guys," before once again requesting them to stop recording.

Netizens were divided over Samantha's reaction. Some felt her PR team shouldn't have alerted the paps, while others slammed her for being rude and disrespectful. Meanwhile, many sympathised with her, saying the paparazzi should give celebrities their space.

"Well, I can imagine being constantly snapped at for every little thing. It can be tiring—that's no excuse, but cut them some slack. They're only human, and not every day is about being famous," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "Everyone has their own struggles when they wake up. These paps start early in the morning. So one day you can smile, the next day maybe too, but not every single day—nobody can handle that."

Someone else added, "Samantha is rude and has an attitude for no reason."

Work front

Meanwhile, on July 18, 2025, after almost fifteen years since its initial release, Samantha's first Telugu romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave, will be re-released in theaters. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans of the classic film and those fond of the real-life story of Samantha and her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, who met on the film's set.

Apart from that, she is set to appear in the action-fantasy web series 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom,' helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in collaboration with Netflix. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.