Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again set social media abuzz with her powerful presence. She is already making headlines for her dramatic weight loss and transformation, with netizens keenly observing every detail of her new look. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Samantha has now removed the last visible sign of her past association with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

An avid social media user, Samantha often shares captivating photos from her vacations, events, and brand launches. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video from her upcoming campaign for a wellness brand.

In the video, Samantha is seen walking toward the camera and writing "Nothing To Hide" on the lens. She captioned the post, "It starts with intention. #NothingToHide @secret.alchemist."

Fans were quick to spot that her 'Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC)' tattoo on her upper back was no longer visible. For those unaware, Samantha had inked the initials 'YMC' as a tribute to her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, a romantic drama that also marked her first on-screen pairing with Naga Chaitanya.

One user commented, "Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed."

The removal of the tattoo — once seen as a symbol of her bond with Naga Chaitanya — is being viewed by many as a sign that Samantha is embracing a new chapter in her life, following their divorce in 2021.

Last month, the award-winning actress drew attention with a carousel post on Instagram. Among the photos was a picture of her with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru, sparking speculation that the two might be dating. However, neither of them has addressed the rumours.

Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but the couple announced their separation in 2021. Following their divorce, Naga Chaitanya went on to marry Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Work Front

Samantha will next be seen in the action-adventure series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Pushkal Puri and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.