In the wake of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce, the 'FamilyMan-2' actress faces online bullying and targeted harassment. The actress responds to those baseless rumors and gives it back at them, quoting that she has never been stronger.

Samantha's emotional response on Instagram:

Ever since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce, the couple, especially Samantha has been facing a lot of heat. While some of Akkineni fans called her out for her dressing style and blamed it as a reason for their divorce, some others created baseless rumors about her character.

It seems like all these baseless rumors have made their way to the actress, as she responds to them on her Instagram. On an emotional, yet strong note, Samantha calls her bullies to break her, as she is no longer allowing them.

"Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumors and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions", Samantha's note reads.

"A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But, I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me", Samantha concludes.

Well, Samantha thanks her fans for showing empathy and defending her all the way during her hard times. Samantha has resumed her work and would be seen in the upcoming epic movie 'Shaakunthalam' soon.