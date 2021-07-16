Telugu's Stylish Star Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to make acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam. The South Indian star took to his social media earlier, to make an announcement on the same.

Arjun wrote: "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank Gunasekhar Garu & Neelima Guna Garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut (sic)."

Samantha Akkineni's response to Allu Arha's first day at Shakuntalam shoot

Samantha Akkineni who plays the title role in the upcoming mythological drama Shakuntalam took to her Instagram to mention Allu Arha's acting skills. As the little artist delivered her first set of dialogues on the sets of Shakuntalam, Samantha seems to be very impressed.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, the enchantress mentions that Allu Arha is a perfect actress. "She got it right in the very first take. All her dialogues..going to be a super blast. God bless Allu Arha", the actress tagged Allu Arha and Allu Arjun in her appreciation post.

Shakuntalam team welcomes Allu Arha on the sets of Shakuntalam

Allu Arjun's post features Allu Arha's pose from the sets of the upcoming mythological drama tilted 'Shakuntalam'. The makers made a note saying, "Great-granddaughter of Padmasri Allu Ramalingaiah Garu, Granddaughter of Sri Allu Aravind Garu, Adorable daughter of Sri Allu Arjun Garu and Sneha Garu".

"Welcome On Board, Allu Arha. As the valiant, little wonder -- Prince Bharata in Shakuntalam", the makers wrote, welcoming Allu Arha on the sets of Samantha Akkineni starrer Shakuntalam.

Allu Arjun's response on Allu Arha's first day at the shoot

"I had an altogether different journey with Samantha Akkineni, and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam", the Icon Star wrote on his social media handle.

Shakuntalam movie details:

The movie Shakuntalam is penned by director Gunasekhar and Sai Madhav Burra. This is a mythology-based fiction, originally adapted from Kalidasa's Shakuntalam.

Samantha Akkineni is to appear in the dynamic role of Shakuntala, a mythological character. Shakuntala is the adoptive daughter of Kanva Maharshi and wife of Dushyanta. Shakuntala is the mother of Emperor Bharata.

Allu Arha plays the role of little Prince Bharata, while Aditi Balan is to appear in another significant role. Manisharma composes music for this upcoming movie. More details to follow.