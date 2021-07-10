Samantha Akkineni stole the nation's attention with her performance in Hindi's famous web series Family Man-2. With her 'no makeup look', the enchantress looks naturally elegant. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "by MOMMY Dearest."

While this is not the first time Samantha has mentioned her mom on her social media pages. Samantha turns no stone unturned to laud her mother for her attitude towards life, her generosity, and her gentleness.

Samantha's pose in pajamas



The Rangasthalam actress took to Instagram to post her cute picture which is clicked by her mom Ninette Prabhu. In the dark-colored pajama with a pretty shoe print on it, Samantha's natural look is mesmerizing.

This random post by the Family Man actress has now become viral on social media. Actress Rashi Khanna comments 'pretty', while Samantha's fans and other celebrities go gaga over her simplest look.

Also, Samantha had flaunted her mother's sarees matched with super trending blouses in the past, which grabbed the attention of the fashion lovers along with her fans.

Samantha Akkineni's upcoming movie updates

Samantha Akkineni is currently working on two movies simultaneously. 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'Shaakuntalam' would star Samantha in the lead roles.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil movie that stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanatara, and Samantha in the lead roles. Directed by Vignesh Sivan, the movie is slated for its release in October.

On the other hand, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama helmed by Telugu's famous director Guna Shekar.