It was around a few days back that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their separation. After announcing their decision, the duo made it clear that they will continue as good friends in the future. Akkineni Nagarjuna also made it clear that Samantha will remain close to their heart. After the separation, Samantha is busy pursuing her acting career, and she has already signed movies in both Tamil and Telugu.

Samantha's new demand for upcoming movies

According to the latest updates, Samantha has signed several projects, and it includes Dream Warrior Pictures multi-lingual flick. Before signing these films, Samantha has apparently put forward one demand to the producers.

A report published in Mirchi9 claims that Samantha has requested the producers of these films not to chose Hyderabad as the main location for filming. The actress also made it clear that she will be happy if the location of these movies will be Chennai. If the producers are very much keen to shoot the movie in Hyderabad, the actress wants to complete the filming in indoor locations. It is still unclear whether Samantha has made this request to avoid seeing Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Upcoming movies

Samantha's film with Dream Warrior Pictures is directed by debutant director Shantharuban. The film is currently called 'Production 30', and it will be filmed in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Another film of Samantha which is currently in its post-production stage is Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, this mythological drama is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Dev Mohan is playing the role of Dushyanta in this film, while Samantha is enacting the title role of Shakuntala.

Shakuntala also stars Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in other supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju productions.