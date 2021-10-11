Samantha's stylish Preetham Jukalker has been subject to massive trolling and he has also received death threats from the fans of Naga Chaitanya for allegedly ruining her marriage.

A section of netizens accused him of having an affair with Samantha resulting in her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The pictures of stylish with Sam have added fuel to the rumours.

Jukalker Slams Rumours

Now, Preetham Jukalker has vented out his frustration over the abuses stating that Samantha is like his sister. "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as 'Jiji' which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us? People are commenting how I can say 'I love you' to her. Can't you express love for a sister or a friend? How can people stoop so low and spread such malicious rumours when a woman is already hurting. This is just disgusting and heartbreaking," The Times of India quotes Preetham as saying.

Death Threats

He has put out his disappointment over Naga Chaitanya for not giving a statement around the rumours of Jukalker and Samantha. "I've known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could've spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference.

Right now, it's these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya's side would've helped keep these people in check," says Preetham.

Preetham Jukalker claimed that it is impacting his emotional health as he continues to receive abuses and death threats on social media.

"I've been constantly receiving death threats from unknown strangers. My DMs are filled with abuses and threats. Some say that they will destroy my career, others are saying that they will kill me if I step out of my house. Some of the websites even claimed that my mom passed away, when she is very much alive. How insensitive can you get? For two days of masala, they have even killed my mom," Preetham added.

He ended on the note that he would stand by his friend Samantha and he is not scared of "faceless trolls."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation recently after which a section of media and internet media are engaged in character-assassination attempts of the actress. She reacted to those rumours with a strong statement.