Samantha's first Instagram post after her divorce announcement hints at her taking a flight away from Hyderabad. Sam, who announced her divorce a couple of days ago, has recorded the flight journey from the window and posted it on her Instagram story.

Her flight story also features the song "Change My Clothes" by Dream & Alec Benjamin, which could be her state of mind after all the happenings around.

"If I wanna change the world. I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf. Shouldn't lie in bed 'til the afternoon. Dreaming 'bout the things that I wanna do", the lyrics read on Samantha's story.

Well, there are no reports on where Samantha has headed to. Also, it is still a question if Samantha would continue to live in Hyderabad or would move away to Chennai (her native) or Mumbai.

Though the actress had trashed the rumors regarding her moving out of Hyderabad, her fans are still concerned that the 'Oh Baby' actress would move out.

The actress along with her husband Naga Chaitanya, on Saturday confirmed what had been speculated for a couple of months now. Samantha had conveyed that things with her marriage, and Chaitanya are now different and she has decided to part her ways.

Also, Samantha changed the profile name on her social media accounts to 'Samantha' after chopping off Chaitanya's surname 'Akkineni'.