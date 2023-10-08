Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tagged Rhea Chakraborty as her "hero" after the latter spoke about her family's support following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

Samantha took to her Instagram story, where she shared a video of Rhea's interview, where she was seen talking about the time when she was being probed about the late actor's death.

In the clip, she spoke about the strength she received from her family members during the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In the video, Rhea spoke about her strength, resilience that came from her family. She added that her father was in the army and guided her on how to take on the situation. She shared that her mother, father, brother and her friends who stood by her are her pillars of sanity.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote: "Fauji ki beti (Soldier's daughter)."

Sharing the post on Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "Hero @rhea_chakraborty."

Re-sharing it Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, "Right back at you."

Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput when he was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra flat.

(With inputs from IANS)