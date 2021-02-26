Samantha Akkineni is currently one of the top heroines of the South Indian Film Industry. With dozens of blockbusters on her list, Samantha Akkineni has solid fan base in India. Growing as an actress, Samantha also created a greater impact with her generosity and philanthropy.

Samantha's fans who are overjoyed with her successful completion of 11 years in the movie industry, had made a trend on Twitter, sharing why they love Samantha. With all the love showered on her on this special day, Samantha Akkineni seems to be overwhelmed. She had made a video thanking her first director Gautam Vasudev Menon for having selected her for the movie 'Yem Maya Chesave'.

Samantha Akkineni's debut movie stars Chaitanya Akkineni, to whom she got married later. Yem Maya Chesave was released on this day, 11 years ago, which marks the day Samantha entered the movie industry. Samantha took to her social media to express her gratitude for the same.

"#11yearanniversary Thankyou @menongautham for seeing something in me deeply. something that I really didn't see in myself.. Thankyou @ManjulaOfficial and Thank you @chay_akkineni and Thankyou to all of you reading this .. you have made me the happiest woman in the world", Samantha wrote.

Samantha who entered the movie industry with Yem Maya Chesave grew as one of the most popular actresses of the South. Starting off with commercial movies, Samantha slowly pulled herself away from regular roles by playing important roles with her prowess. Samantha has built her career as an actress, slowly became an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and many more roles, which inspire lakhs of her fans.

Samantha, on the work front, is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the significant lead roles. Samantha is to play the lead in a mythological drama titled Shaakunthalam, directed by Gunasekhar.

Also, Samantha has portrayed an important role in Hindi's blockbuster web series- Family Man- Season 2. Family Man- Season 2 stars Manoj Bajpai, Priyamani, and others in important roles.

