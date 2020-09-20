The Family Man has etched a special place in the hearts of multimedia buffs as the Amazon Prime Original series offered a gripping storyline that received huge praise from viewers and critics alike. But the fierce thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee left wanting its viewers for more and a year has passed since. But the anticipation for the new season might finally be over as the makers of The Family Man have some exciting news to share with fans.

The Family Man season 2 is coming soon, Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK), the critically-acclaimed writer-director duo, have confirmed. With a small clip offering a glimpse into the season 2 of the thriller, The Family Man 2 already has fans excited.

The makers of the show shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the time of the filming of season 2. Manoj can be seen in his usual best in various places as he nabs criminals. The fans finally have something to look forward to after almost a year since the show was released. Now, season 2 is just around the corner, expected to be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this year.

The premiere date is, however, yet to be confirmed.

Samantha Akkineni's digital debut

The Family Man Season 1 had a powerful star-cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani along with Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary. Each actor justified their roles well, contributing to the success of the show.

With the new season, the makers of the show have a new cast. The Family Man season 2 marks the digital debut of Tamil and Telugu superstar Samantha Akkineni.

Watch the exclusive clip below: