Actress Samantha Akkineni will always be the first one among her contemporaries and colleagues in the industry, when it comes to trying something new and creative. The actress is basking on the success of her recent flick Jaanu, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster film 96. For this film, Samantha stepped into the shoes of Trisha to play Jaanu.

Sources suggest that the actress is going to take part in a reality show. The actress is in talks with an OTT for a show which is going to be mostly like Kaun Banega Crorepati. Also, it is going to have an interaction with public too.

This is going to be her first ever show as a host, if everything works well. Also, it is said that the actress is charging very high than what she usually charges. Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release of her first ever web series The Family Man season 2, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sam will be seen playing a terrorist in this series and she has learnt some stunts for the show and has done them herself.

A couple of days ago, Samantha has opened a pre-school for toddlers and named it Ekam Early Learning. She is one of the founders of the school and she laid special focus on the school.

Also, she has signed a bilingual film which has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara also. Rumour mills suggest that she has been considered to play the leading lady in Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR's next.