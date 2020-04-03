Popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is all excited to play the title role in the biopic of Bangalore Nagarathnamma. The wife of Naga Chaitanya is said to be ready to delay her plans of starting a family.

Senior director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao of the Pushpaka Vimanamu fame has planned to direct a biopic on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma. It was recently reported that Samantha Akkineni and Anushka Shetty were the top contenders for the title role. But the latest buzz in the industry is that Sam is likely to essay this role with Anushka out of this race. She is all thrilled about this project.

Samantha is now said to be waiting to hear the narration of the complete script from Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. "The director has approached Samantha for the biopic, and Samantha has shown positive signs about taking up this film, and once the director gives a complete narration of the story, she would like to finalise it," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Bangalore Nagarathnamma was a Carnatic singer, cultural activist, scholar, and courtesan. She was the feminist aggressive enough to ensure that women artists were given equality to participate in the male-dominated festival. She was among the last practitioners of the devadasi tradition in India. She was the first president of the Association of the Devadasis of Madras Presidency.

This project is very important for Samantha Akkineni for two reasons. Firstly, she will get to play an iconic character, which will get her a lot of fame and name. Secondly, she will get an opportunity to be working with a legendary director such as Singeetham. The buzz is that the director has completed its script and he is likely to announce the details of Bangalore Nagarathnamma's biopic, once the lockdown period ends.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses down south. Two and half years passed her marriage with Naga Chaitanya and all her fans are eagerly waiting known about her baby plans. The speculations were made about her pregnancy on several occasions, but all of them turned out to be false. The actress has made it clear about when she will start her family with Naga Chaitanya.

During the promotion of her recent release Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni opened up on her motherhood and said that she may only act for the next two to three years. "I am married and I need to think about my family. Besides, we all know that a heroine's career is quite short. That's why I may act for 2, 3 years more," she had told in a recent interview to 123Telugu.