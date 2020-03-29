With Mahanati being such a big hit down south and winning a National Award, many filmmakers have eyed biopics. In the last couple of years, a good number of biopics have been made, and yes, they are still in trend.

As per the latest report, another biopic is on its way. A few days ago, reportedly, veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasarao is planning a biopic on legendary Carnatic singer and social activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma.

The film is likely to be produced by renowned production house of Telugu film industry, People Media Factory, by Vivek Kuchibotla. Makers of the film have two heroines in their mind as of now, and they are not sure of who would be a perfect choice.

As per the reports, Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni have been considered to fit in the bill. Reports claim that Anushka is the front-runner to bag the titular role in this prestigious biopic. Now, the latest buzz is that yet another star heroine Samantha is also competing with the same role. Only an official announcement from the makers will put an end to all the speculations that have been doing rounds about this.

Samantha's kitty has two films already for which the actress is yet to begin shooting. She had recently signed Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara also. She also has Ashwin Saravanan's horror-thriller.

Anushka Shetty is awaiting the release of Nishabdam, which will happen likely only after the lockdown. Also, speculations are rife that she is going to pair up with Kamal Haasan for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. This film will be directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon.

So depending on which actresses' call sheet is free, and who is willing to do the project, the leading lady will be finalised.