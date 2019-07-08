Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in on the success of Oh Baby, has given a befitting reply to the people who trolled her over her comment on Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Two weeks after the release of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to critics and defended the violence in the name of love. "If you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything (love) there." The clip featuring his statement went viral on social media and created a lot of buzz with many feminist criticising the director for his views.

Samantha Akkineni, who apparently got to know about the clip from her friend Chinmayi Sripaada, shared it on her Instagram story on Sunday and captioned it with, "Deeply disturbing." Many of her fans were angry and upset with her comment, which they mistook for the movie Kabir Singh.

Some of them reminded her of her appreciation for Arjun Reddy, which she tweeted on August 27, 2017. Samantha Akkineni's tweet read, "#ArjunReddy is the most original film I have watched in a long time. The golden days of TFI are upon us. Team #ArjunReddy OUTSTANDING!!"

A few people also reminded Samantha Akkineni of a scene from Rangasthalam in which Ram Charan slaps her. Her character Ramalakshmi kisses him and it was an act of love and not violence.

A fan with a handle @myhonop tweeted, "In a scene in #Rangasthalam, Ram Charan slaps Samantha. She kisses him as the character Ramalakshmi saw it as an act of love and not violence. Every critic has given a thumbs up for the film & called it the best scene in the film. #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga."

Some people trolled Samantha for her double standards but she was quick to reply to them. She said that she did not talk about the movie but disagreed with Sandeep Reddy's statement. She tweeted, "Liking the film.. and disagreeing with a comment are two different things. I loved the story of one 'Arjun Reddy'.. not the generalisation that love means having the liberty of slapping people around."

However, Samantha Akkineni's befitting reply could not stop people from questioning her:

