Actress Samantha Akkineni has finally opened up on her retirement and baby plans. The actress says that she would be acting in the films for the next two to three years because she wants to start her family.

After dating him for years, Samantha tied the knot with her boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. Ever since her fans have been waiting to hear the news about her pregnancy.

It has been 2 years four months after her marriage. Several speculations were made about the actress quitting acting to start her family. But none of them turned true as the actress continued to focus on her career.

Samantha Akkineni is gearing up to release her next movie titled Jaanu, which is set for release on February 7. Along with its hero Sharwanand, the actress is now busy promoting the upcoming romantic drama.

Opens up about motherhood

While interacting with the media, she opened up on her motherhood and said that she may only act for the next two to three years.

But the Oh Baby actress assured that her projects, which will be released in these three years, will be memorable for her and her fans.

"I am married and I need to think about my family. Besides, we all know that a heroine's career is quite short. That's why I may act for 2, 3 years more," Samantha told in an interview to 123Telugu.

Jaanu is a Telugu adaptation of the Tamil film 96, which is about two high school sweethearts, who meet each other at a reunion 16 years after they parted.

When asked about meeting Trisha, Samantha said, "I never met her. But the day I saw the film, I fell in awe of her performance.

Everyone spoke about Vijay Sethupathi as the main highlight but for me, Trisha was the winner in the film with her standout performance."

Talking about the most difficult part of shooting Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni said, "The film is based on only two characters and everything needed to be in sync.

Generally, there are a lot of padding artists in other films but things are different in this film. So, it was quite a daunting task shooting for this film."