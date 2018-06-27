On the 10th death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India paid tribute to one of the most celebrated generals of the Indian Army. Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, and June 27 marks his 10th death anniversary.

In one of his most interesting anecdotes, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had once asked Manekshaw if he would go to war with Pakistan over Bangladesh in 1971. To this, the brave officer had reportedly told Gandhi, "I am always ready, sweetie."

Manekshaw served the India Army for over four decades and was a symbol of courage and fearlessness. He was conferred with the rank of Field Marshal in 1973.

One of Manekshaw's most famous quotes is, "Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot and I assure you can make a leader out of him or her."

Quick facts on India's first Field Marshal

Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914. Born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, he was popularly called Sam Bahadur.

He married Siloo Bode in Bombay (Mumbai) on April 22, 1939, and had two daughters -- Sherry and Maya.

He was awarded the Military Cross in 1942, Padma Bhushan in 1968 and Padma Vibhushan in 1972.

His military career spanned over four decades and he fought in five wars.

He was part of World War II, India-Pakistan war of 1947, Sino-Indian war of 1962, India- Pakistan war of 1965 and Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Manekshaw made history after he became the first Indian Army officer to be conferred with the rank of Field Marshal in 1973.

The Field Marshal was set to retire in 1972, however, his term was extended for six months on the request of then-President.

He passed away due to pneumonia in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, in 2008.

Tributes poured in for Sam Manekshaw on his 10th death anniversary.

