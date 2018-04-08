India women paddlers stunned defending champions Singapore in women's Team Gold Medal match of Commonwealth Games 2018 at the Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast on Sunday, April 8.

Singapore women have been denied the yellow metal for the first time since 2002 edition of the Commonwealth Games by their Indian counterparts, who won the country's first ever table tennis Gold at the quadrennial multi-sport spectacle.

It was also India's 7th Gold medal and 12th overall in the ongoing edition of Commonwealth Games. President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate the women's team for their historic achievement.

Congratulations to the Golden Girls - Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar & Mouma Das - for bagging India's first ever Women's Table Tennis Team GOLD at Commonwealth Games..stupendous achievement #GC2018 #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2018

World number 58 Manika Batra signaled India's intentions in the very first rubber of the tie, which was a repeat of the 2010 final, beating world number four Feng Tianwei 3-2.

Batra was under pressure after going down 2-1 against Tianwei but she held her nerves to launch a remarkable comeback and cause the biggest upset of the final, winning the rubber 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7.

However, veteran Madhurika Patkar allowed Singapore to get back into the contest as she was blanked 3-0 (13-11, 11-2, 11-6) by Yu Mengyu.

Patkar though came back strong in the only women's doubles rubber, combining well with Mouma Das to beat the Singapore duo of Zhou Yihan and Yu Mengyu 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7).

Batra deal the knockout blow to Singapore when she made light work of Yihan 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 to give India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie and eventually the Gold medal.

Even as Batra completed the final rally, the paddler and her teammates at the sidelines jumped in joy. So did table tennis fans on Twitter

IBTimes India has compiled a list of reactions to India's historic Gold. Check it out below.