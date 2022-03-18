Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Salute directed by Rosshan Andrews has been released on Sony Liv. Scripted by acclaimed writers Bobby and Sanjay, the film features Dulquer Salmaan in the role of an investigative cop for the first time in his career. Just like Rosshan Andrews' Mumbai Police, this movie too revolves around the life of police officers who engage in a murder investigation.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute is thrilling

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute begins in a very slow manner, where his character Aravind Karunakaran, who is currently on leave visits a police station in search of a previous crime file. Later, the film switches to flashback scenes, where we will come to know why Dulquer's character takes leave from the department.

Even though the film had several unwanted cliched sequences involving Aravind Karunakaran's family, Rosshan Andrews succeeds in finding the top gear post the murder scene of a couple. However, the director did not show the backdrop of the murder, instead, he focussed more on the lives of police officers who are involved in the investigation.

The investigation procedure seems familiar, but the treatment adopted by Rosshan Andrews in these scenes will literally glue the viewers in their seats.

The climax: Awesome for many, ordinary for some

After a routine investigation, the police officers reached the doorsteps of the criminal. But later, audiences were pulled to a state of shock, as Rosshan Andrews did something unimaginable which no other Mollywood director has done so far. He ended the movie in a very different manner, and sometimes, it will not impress a section of audiences, as they want all the questions to get answered as the credits start rolling.

Dulquer Salmaan did a perfect job as Aravind Karunakaran, a young sub-inspector who faces emotional trauma while investigating a case. All the other supporting actors including Manoj K Jayan, Binu Pappan, and Saniya Iyappan did justice to their roles. Diana Penty who made her Mollywood debut with this film had nothing much to do.

Final Verdict

Salute is a well-made thriller, and it has that uncompromising cinematic language of Rosshan Andrews. However, the climax of the film may disappoint a majority of the audience.