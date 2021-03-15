Dulquer Salmaan, the stylish young star of Mollywood is currently busy with the works of his new movie Salute, which is being directed by hitmaker Rosshan Andrews. The actor will be seen playing the role of a police sub-inspector named Aravind Karunakaran in this film, and fans are all excited to see their favorite star in a police role for the first time in his career. Today, Dulquer Salmaan shared a selfie with Manoj K Jayan from the shooting sets of Salute.

Dulquer Salmaan unintentionally leaks crucial clue

Dulquer Salmaan shared the image with Manoj K Jayan, as the latter is celebrating his birthday today.

"Wishing Manoj ettan the happiest of birthdays !! One of the kindest, most patient, and most positive people I've known. It's my absolute privilege to act with you again. You are the life of our set and we all crowd around you to hear your stories and your incredible humor makes our day everyday !! Happy birthday etta. I know you don't like to make a lot of noise about your birthday. But I couldn't resist," wrote Dulquer on his Facebook page.

Even though the picture shared by Dulquer looked good, the actor has unintentionally spilled the beans on the storyline of Salute. In the picture, it is clearly evident from the nameplate of Manoj K Jayan that he is playing the role of Ajith Karunakaran, the Deputy Superindent of the movie. As the surnames of Dulquer and Manoj are the same in the movie, it has made many people believe that the duo will be playing the role of brothers in Salute.

Salute: All you need to know

Rosshan Andrew's previous cop flick Mumbai Police that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran was a highly acclaimed movie, and it is still considered one of the most brilliant movies ever made in Malayalam. Expectations surrounding Salute are very high, as the script of this movie is also penned by Bobby-Sanjay who has previously written Mumbai Police.

Moreover, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of a charming police officer in this movie, and this is for the first time that the actor will be seen playing a throughout cop character in his career. Even though he played the role of a police officer in the climax sequence of Vikramaadityan, there were no scenes that featured him in police uniform.