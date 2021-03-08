Dulquer Salmaan, the stylish young star of Mollywood unveiled the first look poster of his new movie Salute. Interestingly, the actor, on his Facebook page revealed that he feels embarrassed to release the first-look poster of his movie on his own social media page.

Dulquer Salmaan feels embarrassed

"End Game! As embarrassing as it is, here's me presenting myself in our newest film titled "Salute"! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew!" wrote Dulquer on his Facebook page.

The poster released by Dulquer Salmaan has already gone viral, and within one hour, it has racked up more than 60,000 reactions on Facebook. In the poster, Dulquer can be seen donning the police uniform, and he looks stylish than ever before.

End Game ! As embarrassing as it is, here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute” ! Saluting our... Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Monday, 8 March 2021

It should be noted that Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of a police officer for the first time in his career. Even though Dulquer played the role of a police officer in the climax sequence of Vikramaadityan, there were no scenes in that movie that featured the actor in police uniform.

Salute: A power-packed entertainer

Rosshan Andrews who has previously made superhit movies like Notebook, Udayananu Thaaram, and How Old Are You is directing Salute. The film is expected to be a high-voltage entertainer, and it will feature some classic action sequences featuring Dulquer Salmaan.

Salute is produced by Dulquer Salmaan himself in the banner of Wayfarer Films. An official announcement regarding the release date of this movie will be unveiled soon.

Another Dulquer Salmaan movie that is gearing up for its release is Kurup. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, and it features Dulquer in the role of Sukumara Kurup, a wanted notorious criminal in Kerala. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shobitha Dhulipala, and Shine Tom Chacko in other prominent roles. Kurup is also produced by Dulquer Salmaan.