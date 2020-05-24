Dulquer Salmaan, the young Mollywood star has released the new poster of his upcoming movie Kurup. The poster shows Dulquer Salmaan in a very stylish look, and he can be seen sporting black shades, and a classy jacket.

Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note

It should be noted that Kurup was originally scheduled to release today. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the makers of this movie indefinitely postponed its release.

"Here's a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious Kurup! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But I guess we will have to make do with a poster release !" wrote Dulquer on his Facebook page.

The poster shared by Dulquer has already gone viral on online spaces, and it is receiving positive reviews from his fans. Most of the social media users are praising Dulquer following his father's way when it comes to maintaining an impeccable style quotient.

Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film... Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday, 23 May 2020

Kurup: The tale of the most wanted

Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran. In this movie, Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, widely touted as Kerala's most wanted criminal. In 1984, Kurup murdered a film representative and faked his own death to claim an insurance amount of 8,00,000. Since then Kerala Police has been trying to track down this culprit, but none of their efforts succeeded.

Nimish Ravi is handling the cinematography of this film, while Sushin Shyam composes the music. Dulquer Salman himself is producing Kurup in the banner of Wayfarer films.

Another upcoming movie of Dulquer Salmaan is Vaan. This Tamil film is directed by RA Karthik, and it is expected to be a travel-based romantic drama. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen romancing Dulquer in this film, while the supporting star cast includes Parthiban, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sneha.