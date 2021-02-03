It was on February 3, 2012, that Second Show directed by Srinath Rajendran hit the screen. The film was released with huge pre-release hype, as it marked the debut of Dulquer Salmaan, son of megastar Mammootty.

Upon release, Second Show garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, and it emerged as a huge hit at the box-office. The success of Second Show made Dulquer one of the most prominent actors Mollywood, and now, he is a very popular figure among Bollywood and Kollywood audiences too.

Dulquer completes nine glorious years

As Dulquer has completed nine glorious years in the industry today, the actor penned an emotional note on his social media page.

"This day 9 years ago our film Second Show released in cinemas. It marked the debut of a whole lot of newcomers including yours truly. Today I embark on a new film. The jitters and fears are still present but time has helped turn that into something positive," wrote Dulquer.

In his post, Dulquer also thanked everyone who helped him in his career, and assured that he will do more good movies in the future.

"For that and for your constant support and love, a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. To all of my colleagues and to the various industries it's a privilege to work alongside all of you in this magical wonderland. Praying for this year to mark some fantastic movies and good health and cheer to all of you," added Dulquer.

Dulquer awaiting the release of Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran. It should be noted that Srinath Rajendran was the director of Second Show, Dulquer's debut movie. In Kurup, Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, a most wanted criminal in Kerala. Earlier, several reports stated that Kurup will be released on an OTT platform. However, according to the latest updates, the makers are now apparently planning to release the film in theaters first.