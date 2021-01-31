Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most valuable young stars in Mollywood, and the actor is now gearing up with his new movie that will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrews. The film has been titled 'Salute', and the shooting is expected to begin soon. The recent news about Salute is regarding the inclusion of a Bollywood starlet in the film's star cast. According to close sources to the movie, the makers have apparently roped in Diana Penty to do a crucial role in this film.

Diana Penty to make her Mollywood debut

Diana Penty is already a popular star in Mollywood; all credit goes to her impeccable performances in movies like Cocktail, Lucknow Central, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Reports state that Diana Penty is very much impressed with the script of the film, and she also wished her excitement to act with Dulquer Salmaan.

The shooting of the film was supposed to begin last year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers indefinitely postponed it. Reports reveal that the filming will commence in February, and the makers are planning to release it later this year.

Diana Penty's next movie to hit the screens is Shiddat. The film is expected to be a romantic drama, and it also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, and Mohit Raina in other prominent roles.

Dulquer Salmaan awaiting release of Kurup

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of his new movie Kurup. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran. In this movie, Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in Kerala. Earlier, several reports claimed that the makers of Kurup are gearing up for an OTT release. However, according to the latest updates, it has been almost confirmed that Kurup will hit the big screens soon.