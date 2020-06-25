Maharashtra Cabinet has given its nod to re-open salons in the state, Vijay Vaddetiwar, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, announced on Thursday. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the salons will soon be released before the reopening of the salons and after reevaluating the situation on ground zero in containment zones.

In addition, the Maharashtra government also announced that gyms too will reopen in the state soon, Minister Aslam Sheikh said.

"For the last three months, the situation of the barbers and salon owners has been quite serious. 12 individuals from this profession have died by suicide," Vaddetiwar said while making the announcement, Live Mint reported. There was also demand from salons that they should be allowed to operate.

"I raised this with Cabinet today. The Honourable CM clearly said from June 28, salons will be allowed to start. The permission to start will be given with conditions. They will have to use sanitisers, masks, and other guidelines," he added.

With the reopening of salons in the state, which is badly hit by the contagion, barbers must follow strict protocols to ensure coronavirus tally doesn't multiply further. In other states, standard operating procedure (SOP) for salons requires hairstylists to wear a mask, a shoe cover, a headcover, and a cape that fully protects them from any sort of physical communication with the customer.

Customers are also mandated to wear masks and gloves while in the salon. Additionally, the salons should also provide sanitisers at the entrance for customers to wash their hands before and after hair cutting or shaving by the barber or his staff and check for temperature before allowing customers.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states by coronavirus in India. There are over 142,000 confirmed cases and more than 62,000 active cases related to COVID-19. The state has recorded 6,739 deaths, which is the highest in any state.