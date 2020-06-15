After Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, coronavirus deaths in Mumbai are under scanner after reports claimed that more people died due to Covid-19 in the mega-city has than what is being reported by officials. According to reports, at least 400 more people have died due to coronavirus in Mumbai than the official numbers. At least 400 more deaths were found in the initial assessment and it is being said that it could be way more.

Not just that, it is also being claimed that the number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra could be more than what is being claimed officially. This is not the first such instance where the official death count was less than the actual figures.

Difference between Delhi govt and hospital data on deaths

Recently, there were reports of a big difference between the coronavirus death toll of the Delhi government and hospitals. The number of coronavirus deaths reported by Lok Nayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and the Delhi and Jhajjar centres of AIIMS stand at 116, while Delhi govt reported only 66 deaths until May 7.

According to the Delhi government, these hospitals reported only 33 deaths while data from the five hospitals showed 116 casualties. As per the state health department, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital recorded 26 deaths. However, according to the hospital data, the number of coronavirus deaths stood at 52 on May 7.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh didn't respond when International Business Times, India reached out to him for his response to the report of discrepancy in the number of COVID-19 deaths. However, a spokesperson from Arvind Kejriwal's party said that "there is an audit committee of doctors that investigates every death incident reported by COVID hospitals and ensures that every death is reported."