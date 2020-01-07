It's no secret that Salman Khan is one of the most loved Khans in the industry. Besides a few people, the entire nation loves Salman. In a recent interview given to Times Of India, Dhadkan actor Suniel Shetty spoke about his relationship with Salman Khan and was all praises for the actor.

Salman is one of the best kids

He said, "I think more than anything else Salman is very close to me. Salman and I meet every two months, once a month I go say hi to him when he is by himself. We have conversations. That is why I have always said in my life there are few people who never fail in their life. Anyways blessings are too much with them. I always said Salman was one of the best kids. Today people realize those things but I have always said he is a phenomenal human being because I see the human side of him. He is constantly doing something for someone."

The superstar who still lives in a one-bedroom apartment

Suniel Shetty also spoke about the family and culture Salman comes from and how he is so attached to his parents and siblings. "He is a superstar who still lives in a one-bedroom apartment, someone who is still content with 'Mumma Papa upstairs and me downstairs'. All this says a lot about him, says a lot about his family. Also, his drivers, his staff, his makeup man, his hairdresser till date are the same. You cannot even doubt such people; whether it is this case or that case, half the time he is taking the blame for others," said Suniel.

Salman Khan has been the launchpad for newcomers in the industry. He had also launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi in his 2015 home production film 'Hero'.